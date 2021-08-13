The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.56.

NYSE SMG traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 439,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

