Coe Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Coe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 2.6% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 596,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.43.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.