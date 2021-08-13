Coe Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.7% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.89. 2,536,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.94.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

