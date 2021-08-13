Divergent Planning LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 36.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $447.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

