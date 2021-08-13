Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

DDS stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.48. 958,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,913. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

