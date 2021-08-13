Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €270.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €270.18 ($317.86).

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Linde stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €260.15 ($306.06). The company had a trading volume of 644,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €247.02. Linde has a twelve month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a twelve month high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

