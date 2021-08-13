CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0063

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $582,896.68 and approximately $1,997.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.72 or 0.99533427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00869583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

