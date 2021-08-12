Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $368,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $90.32. 947,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

