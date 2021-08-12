Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

NYSE MCO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.93. 410,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,088. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,982 shares of company stock worth $2,692,495. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

