Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $193.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

