Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,175 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January makes up approximately 2.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of PJAN stock remained flat at $$32.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,982. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49.

