Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 49.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $3,193,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 47.7% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.