Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.02. 2,738,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

