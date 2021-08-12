Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $568.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.60 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $248.59. 162,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,755. Saia has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.17. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

