$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post sales of $6.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $7.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.