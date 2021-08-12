Ocean Protocol Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $401.19 million and approximately $20.00 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.45 or 0.00895198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00111837 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

