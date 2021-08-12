Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 220,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.94. 1,917,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

