Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

GNTX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

