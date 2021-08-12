Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,982 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 161.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

