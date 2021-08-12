Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on VWDRY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

VWDRY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 722,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,513. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

