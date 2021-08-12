Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $34.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 30,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,777. Sika has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

