YOU COIN Trading Up 29.8% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $1.52 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

