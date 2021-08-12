Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.56-4.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. 83,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,292. Dorman Products has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.