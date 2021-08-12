Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.56-4.80 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.
DORM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. 83,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,292. Dorman Products has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
