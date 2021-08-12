Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.