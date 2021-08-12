Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

HRTX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 1,465,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after buying an additional 1,236,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 347,025 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

