iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 70,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

