Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,490,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,788. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.23. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.