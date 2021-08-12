Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

