SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

