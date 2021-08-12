Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.38. Ovintiv reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

Several analysts have commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

OVV traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 1,971,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

