NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.16. 52,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.