EWG Elevate Inc. Has $695,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.55. 604,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

