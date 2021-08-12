Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

BWMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.