Domani Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.74. 224,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,925. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $73.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.