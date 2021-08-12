LBRY Credits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $882,113.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $19.01 million and $882,113.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00142405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00154460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.14 or 0.99934888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00874356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

