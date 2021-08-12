Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reduced their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of BMBL traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,759,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,531. Bumble has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

