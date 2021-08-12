Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.23. 72,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,424. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$29.77 and a 12 month high of C$42.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.91.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8793011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.