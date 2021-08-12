Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Price Target at GBX 1,302.56

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

LON VTY remained flat at $GBX 1,208 ($15.78) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,972. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,212.27. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 552 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 588 shares of company stock worth $739,524 in the last 90 days.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.