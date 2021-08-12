Domani Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,849,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

