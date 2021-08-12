Domani Wealth LLC Sells 600 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $272.80. 344,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $273.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

