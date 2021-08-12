Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OLK traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 333,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,645. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.43. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

