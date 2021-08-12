Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 36,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

