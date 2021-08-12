Domani Wealth LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.98. 862,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.