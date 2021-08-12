Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.66 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $138.66 million and approximately $64.96 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00889456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00111889 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

