Bread Price Up 36.3% This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and $2.68 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00889456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00111889 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.