Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Barclays raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Anaplan stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,957,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

