Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce $2.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 780%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $7.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $50.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.75.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

