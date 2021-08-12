CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce $3.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $6.01 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CLGN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 245,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

