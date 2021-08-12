GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,885. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.