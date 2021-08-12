GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,885. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

