EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 898,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

